A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by an SUV Thursday morning, March 22, 2018, at Flamingo Road near Torrey Pines. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by an SUV Thursday morning in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police have shut down Flamingo Road at Torrey Pines Drive to investigate the crash.

Police said a woman in her 50s was crossing Flamingo when she was hit. She was taken to University Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV did not stop and police are searching for the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Flamingo Road and Torrey Pines Drive, las vegas, nv