Woman treated for smoke inhalation in central Las Vegas fire

A woman was hospitalized Monday after a cooking fire at a central valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded Monday to a cooking fire at Siegel Suites, 600 E. Bonanza Road. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

About 4:15 p.m. a Las Vegas Fire Department unit driving through the area noticed smoke coming from an apartment at Siegel Suites, 600 E. Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Firefighters also saw a woman go into the smoky apartment, he said. More crews arrived at the scene and found that the stove had caught fire, but the woman used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

She was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, Szymanski said. Investigators believe the fire was a result of unattended cooking, the most common cause of house fires in Las Vegas.

The fire caused about $5,000 in damage, and an adult and small child were displaced after the fire.

