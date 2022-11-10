Woman walking outside crosswalk fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway, west of the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road. A woman walked outside of a marked crosswalk and into the far-left travel lane where she was hit by a silver Maserati, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

She died at the scene. The Highway Patrol said it was unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

