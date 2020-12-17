49°F
Woman’s body found in lake in Desert Shores neighborhood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 10:24 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman’s body was found floating in a lake Thursday morning in a northwest valley neighborhood.

Police were called about 7:15 a.m. to Regatta and Mariner drives, a residential area in the Desert Shores neighborhood near Buffalo Drive and Smoke Road, after someone reported a body in a lake, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. It was unclear what led to her, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

