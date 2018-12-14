Work to begin on park named for fallen Las Vegas officer

A 10-acre park named after Alyn Beck, a Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty, will break ground in the northwest valley on Tuesday.

Alyn Beck was shot and killed June 8, 2014, when he and fellow Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer Igor Soldo were ambushed by a couple while eating lunch at a restaurant. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 10-acre park named after Alyn Beck, a Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty, will break ground in the northwest valley on Tuesday.

The public is invited to the 2 p.m. ceremony at 9220 Brent Lane. Visitors may enter the parking lot through North Skye Canyon Park Drive between Iron Mountain Road and Brent Lane.

Beck, 41, was shot and killed June 8, 2014, when he and fellow Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer Igor Soldo were ambushed by Jerad and Amanda Miller while eating at CiCi’s pizza on Nellis Boulevard.

Beck’s widow, Nicole Beck, will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony, along with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kilpatrick, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Las Vegas Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park will feature two LED-lit natural turf sports fields sized for soccer and lacrosse, a shaded tot playground, water-play feature, basketball court, shade trees with benches, handicapped-accessible ramp and sidewalks and landscaping throughout.

While costs have not been finalized, the park construction will be bankrolled by Olympia Companies, the Skye Canyon developer, city officials said. Construction is expected to be completed in a year. The city will program and maintain the park upon its completion.

Call 702-220-6565 for more information.

