Wrong-way driver killed in Las Vegas crash had alcohol, THC in system

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. All northbound lanes of I-15 are closed and are expected to remain closed for several more hours. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers clean-up debris after a fatal car crash where a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner said a man killed in a wrong-way crash in early December had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

At the time of the Dec. 3 crash, 39-year-old Frank Magliarditi had a blood alcohol level of 0.143 — above the state legal limit of 0.08 — and tested positive for THC, according to a Monday statement from Coroner John Fudenberg.

Magliarditi was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at 3:30 a.m. when he collided head-on with an Amazon semitrailer near the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp. The Amazon truck then slammed into a UPS semitrailer.

The driver of the Amazon truck was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries that day, and the driver and passenger in the UPS truck walked away unharmed.

