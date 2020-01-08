Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Alpine Motel fire victim

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, accuses the motel’s owner of negligence and “wrongful conduct” that led to the death of Tracy Cihal, 57.

Scotti Hughes, 31, revisits on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, the site of the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire that killed six people. One of the six people who died in the Dec. 21, 2019, fire was Tracy Ann Cihal, 57, who was like a second mother to Hughes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family of Tracy Cihal, one of six people killed in a fire last month at the Alpine Motel Apartments, against owner Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC and its managing member, Adolfo Orozco.

Cihal was a 57-year-old widow who died trying to escape the Dec. 21 fire in downtown Las Vegas. It was the deadliest residential blaze in the city’s history.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, accuses the owner of negligence and “wrongful conduct” that led to Cihal’s death.

In a statement, attorneys Ben Wilson and Rahul Ravipudi, who are representing Cihal’s sister-in-law, said: “The injuries and death of our client and the other victims of this fire are inexcusable — and we believe, preventable. The owners and managers of the Alpine – and other properties around Las Vegas – appear to have been far more concerned about taking money from their tenants than they were about their safety. It is inconceivable that residents of the Alpine were forced to endure the conditions of this complex. As alleged in our complaint, the most basic, minimum standards of living and habitability were denied to our client and other victims of this tragedy. We will work to hold these defendants accountable for their pure indifference to human life and safety.”

The lawsuit alleges that Cihal’s death was the “direct and proximate result of defendants’ failure to provide its tenants with safe and habitable living conditions,” including an adequate fire suppression system, a fire alarm system, smoke detectors or fire extinguishers.

