59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Young male struck, killed while riding skateboard in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 12:09 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A juvenile male died after being hit by a car while he rode a skateboard Thursday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on private property at Alexis Drive, south of River Glen Drive. The juvenile was riding his skateboard on a pedestrian walkway with a slight downslope toward the road. The juvenile sat on the skateboard and rode it down and into the road where a 2014 Nissan Maxima was heading north. The Nissan struck the juvenile, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The minor was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The driver remained at the scene and impairment was not considered a factor, police said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
2
BTS tickets sell out, resale prices reach over $19k
BTS tickets sell out, resale prices reach over $19k
3
Man shot, wounded by FBI agent in northwest Las Vegas
Man shot, wounded by FBI agent in northwest Las Vegas
4
Hookah lounge shooting suspect appears in court, says he was shot 6 times
Hookah lounge shooting suspect appears in court, says he was shot 6 times
5
No immediate timetable for extension between Raiders, Crosby
No immediate timetable for extension between Raiders, Crosby
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST