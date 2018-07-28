2 dead after rollover crash near Primm

A man and woman are dead after a fatal rollover crash near Primm late Friday night, the first of three deaths from crashes on Southern Nevada highways in a six-hour period.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday a 2018 Infiniti Q50 was driving recklessly on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 9, near Primm, said Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk. The driver lost control of the car and veered right off the road into the desert, overturning the car.

Both of the car’s occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car, Buratczuk said. The male and female were in their 20s and were pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the car speeding and changing lanes before the crash, he said.

The crash is still under investigation, and police have not determined who was driving or if either were impaired, Buratczuk said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the pair’s identities after notifying their families.

Less than six hours later, a man died after a fatal rollover crash in Summerlin around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. He was also not wearing a seatbelt, Buratczuk said.

