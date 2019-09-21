2 injured in rollover crash in dry lake bed near Rachel

The crash occurred in a dry lake bed in Rachel, near the Alienstock Festival. One victim was being airlifted to receive medical care, according to Eric Holt, Lincoln County emergency manager.

A black Jeep carrying three occupants rolled over around 10 a.m. Saturday, injuring two, with one victim being airlifted to receive medical care. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A black Jeep carrying three occupants rolled over around 10 a.m. Saturday, injuring two, with one victim being airlifted to receive medical care. (L.E. Beskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A black Jeep carrying three occupants rolled over around 10 a.m. Saturday, injuring two, with one victim being airlifted to receive medical care. (L.E. Beskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LINCOLN COUNTY — Two people were injured Saturday morning in a rollover crash in a dry lakebed in Rachel near the Alienstock festival Saturday morning.

A black Jeep carrying three occupants rolled over around 10 a.m. Saturday, injuring two, with one victim being airlifted to receive medical care, according to Eric Holt, Lincoln County emergency manager.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.