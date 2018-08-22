2 killed in fatal crash on US Highway 50 in Northern Nevada

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a pickup truck and a car with passengers both overturned in the crash at about 10 p.m. Tuesday near Crow Lane in Stagecoach. The crash closed Highway 50 for several hours overnight.

STAGECOACH — Two people died in a crash that shut down U.S. Highway 50 for several hours overnight in this Lyon County town about 25 miles east of Carson City.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a pickup truck and a car with passengers both overturned in the crash at about 10 p.m. Tuesday near Crow Lane in Stagecoach.

Traffic was rerouted onto frontage roads until the highway reopened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

No other details have been released.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.