3 dead in crash involving several motorcycles, SUV near Goldfield, police say

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 7:26 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 7:33 pm

Three people were killed Saturday in a crash involving several motorcycles and an SUV on U.S. 95 near Goldfield, police said.

A spokesperson with the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a text message that the crash happened at mile marker 18 of U.S. 95.

“There are three confirmed deceased at scene,” the spokesperson said, adding it wasn’t yet known if those killed were all motorcyclists.

Goldfield, in Esmeralda County, is about 215 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s website that lists road closures and incidents said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m.

Police had shut down U.S. 95 between mile markers 18 and 44 as well as U.S. 95 and State Route 266 while the crash was being investigated.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
As Calif. considers refinery profit caps, Arizona and Nevada fear rising gas prices
By Kenneth Schrupp The Center Square

As the California Energy Commission considers adopting a rule to put profit caps on the state’s remaining 9 refineries — the only ones producing the state’s special gas formulation — Arizona and Nevada, which use California gas, could face higher gas prices.

'He's tough': Man unhurt in 2023 homeless shooting critically injured in hit-and-run
More pedestrians die in weekend crashes on Las Vegas Valley roads
Las Vegas bicyclist dies after being hit by car
Troopers' loved ones join grieving families at anti-DUI event: 'We are going through this together'
'Absolutely no need for it': Family upset after police say DUI suspect killed 2
Can't have Vegas become 'crime-ridden' like other cities, Metro sheriff says