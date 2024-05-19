3 dead in crash involving several motorcycles, SUV near Goldfield, police say

The crash happened Saturday afternoon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Three people were killed Saturday in a crash involving several motorcycles and an SUV on U.S. 95 near Goldfield, police said.

A spokesperson with the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a text message that the crash happened at mile marker 18 of U.S. 95.

“There are three confirmed deceased at scene,” the spokesperson said, adding it wasn’t yet known if those killed were all motorcyclists.

Goldfield, in Esmeralda County, is about 215 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s website that lists road closures and incidents said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m.

Police had shut down U.S. 95 between mile markers 18 and 44 as well as U.S. 95 and State Route 266 while the crash was being investigated.

