3 suffer minor injuries in explosion on Reno campus

Three people suffered minor injuries Friday in a dormitory explosion at the University of Nevada, Reno, a university spokeswoman said.

Argenta Hall on the University of Nevada, Reno campus shows damage after a utilities explosion on Friday, July 5, 2019. Authorities said Friday police officers and firefighters were on scene and advised people to stay away. There was no immediate report of injuries. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Reports indicate that the explosion occurred at Argenta Hall.

According to a tweet from UNR police at about 1:30 p.m., “There has been a utilities accident on the main campus.”

Police and fire officials were investigating an “incident on campus,” according to an alert on UNR’s website.

The alert advised people to stay away from the area between Ninth Street and College Drive.

Argenta Hall sustained damages following a loud explosion. Virginia St. is partially closed off in front of the building. pic.twitter.com/UNrPXVeFxq — KUNR Public Radio (@KUNRPublicRadio) July 5, 2019

“Information will be posted as it’s available,” according to the alert.

The alert later stated that classes on the main campus had been canceled for the remainder of the day.

Review-Journal reporter Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.