5.1 earthquake strikes central Nevada near Mina

Several earthquakes were measured in central Nevada on Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary data posted to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory’s website, 30 earthquakes registered near Mina, which is about 70 miles northwest of Tonopah. The largest quakes measured were a 5.1 magnitude at 3:32 p.m. and a 4.3 magnitude at 3:47 p.m.

The #CaliforniaGeologicalSurvey is closely monitoring a preliminary M5.2 earthquake that took place at 3:59 pm PST in the area of the May 2020 Monte Cristo Range earthquake (M6.5) near Tonopah, Nevada. Did you feel it? Did you get a notification on your phone? Let us know below! pic.twitter.com/PylN9oqrXy — California Department of Conservation (@CalConservation) December 2, 2020

Four of the earthquakes were larger than 3.0, according to the laboratory.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude was recorded southeast of Mina on Nov. 13. About 150 people live in Mina, and there were no reports of damage from that quake.

Tuesday’s quake is just north of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that damaged a highway in Tonopah in May, closing the road for more than a month and sending 250 aftershocks through the area.

