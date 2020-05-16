250 aftershocks follow Friday earthquake near Tonopah

As to be expected, more than 200 aftershocks measuring 2.5 magnitude or stronger have been recorded in the Tonopah area in the past 24 hours.

Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale in western Nevada after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed a half-mile section of U.S. Highway 95 west of Tonopah after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake caused minor pavement damage to the roadway on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office vehicle and cones block U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale in western Nevada after the road was damaged during a 6.5-magnitude earthquake about 4 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

More than 250 aftershocks measuring 2.5 magnitude or stronger have been recorded in the Tonopah area in the past 24 hours.

They follow a 6.5-magnitude earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday near Coaldale.

The temblor caused cracks and road separation up to 4 inches, forcing a stretch of U.S. 95 to be closed for most of the day until a Nevada Department of Transportation crew’s temporary repairs were completed about 3 p.m.

Various spots of damage were reported on the roadway in Esmeralda and Nye counties. Some groceries were shaken while on the shelves in a Tonopah store. Law enforcement crews said some minor window damage was observed in Tonopah.

The Friday quake was reported to be the biggest earthquake in Nevada in more than 60 years.

7.3 strongest quake in Nevada in 1915

The largest earthquake in Nevada’s history occurred Oct. 2, 1915, in Pleasant Valley, south of Winnemucca, according to the USGS.

The magnitude 7.3 quake shook central Nevada with damaging ground motion as far as two valleys away in all directions and was preceded by a remarkable foreshock sequence.

The U.S. Geological Service website shows aftershocks, including a few up to 4.6-magnitude.

Aftershocks are typical in the days after a major quake and should continue to diminish.

Most of the aftershocks have been recorded within a 20-mile area northwest of Tonopah, but a handful have been recorded closer to the northern edge of the Nevada Test Range and another was close to Fallon.

