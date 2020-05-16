250 aftershocks follow Friday earthquake near Tonopah
More than 250 aftershocks measuring 2.5 magnitude or stronger have been recorded in the Tonopah area in the past 24 hours.
They follow a 6.5-magnitude earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday near Coaldale.
M6.5 Earthquake Hits Nevada on May 15, 2020 – Numerous Strong Aftershocks Felt in the Area #Nevada #earthquake #aftershockshttps://t.co/Qp1lU4OOeL via @Strange_Sounds pic.twitter.com/O6RHJdr9j6
— Strange Sounds (@Strange_Sounds) May 15, 2020
The temblor caused cracks and road separation up to 4 inches, forcing a stretch of U.S. 95 to be closed for most of the day until a Nevada Department of Transportation crew’s temporary repairs were completed about 3 p.m.
Various spots of damage were reported on the roadway in Esmeralda and Nye counties. Some groceries were shaken while on the shelves in a Tonopah store. Law enforcement crews said some minor window damage was observed in Tonopah.
EQReport 5.16.2020
Western Nevada, USA
Heavy concentration
225 of 261
M2.5+
1 Day, Worldwide events#earthquakes #Nevada#NevadaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/UhFAlld0Hp
— MaryLou Morning (@MarylouMorning) May 16, 2020
The Friday quake was reported to be the biggest earthquake in Nevada in more than 60 years.
7.3 strongest quake in Nevada in 1915
The largest earthquake in Nevada’s history occurred Oct. 2, 1915, in Pleasant Valley, south of Winnemucca, according to the USGS.
The magnitude 7.3 quake shook central Nevada with damaging ground motion as far as two valleys away in all directions and was preceded by a remarkable foreshock sequence.
The U.S. Geological Service website shows aftershocks, including a few up to 4.6-magnitude.
Aftershocks are typical in the days after a major quake and should continue to diminish.
Most of the aftershocks have been recorded within a 20-mile area northwest of Tonopah, but a handful have been recorded closer to the northern edge of the Nevada Test Range and another was close to Fallon.
