Local Nevada

70K-acre California wildfire on path to spread into Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2023 - 12:51 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2023 - 1:21 pm
The York fire in Mojave National Preserve on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Mojave National Preserve)
The York fire, seen from Primm, Nevada, on Saturday, Jul 29, 2023. (Jennifer Dejesus)
A wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve is on its way into Clark County near Nipton and Searchlight, according to the county.

Clark County Fire Department was stationing a mobile command near the Nevada-California state line and is “providing resources” to combat the fire, the county said in a news release Sunday.

The county is advising people to avoid State Route 164, which connects Searchlight to Nipton.

The fire, which began around noon on Friday near Caruthers Canyon in the preserve, has grown to 70,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon and is 0 percent contained, according to the preserve.

In an update posted by the preserve Sunday morning on InciWeb, an incident information management system, the preserve said fire crews have seen 20-foot flames in some areas of the park.

“The focus today is on containment and suppression efforts, this is critical to limit the fire’s spread,” the preserve wrote. “The continued use of aircraft will be for fire retardant drops, and water drops to try and assist in slowing down the fire’s progression and allow the ground crews the ability to create containment lines.”

High winds on Saturday along with dry fuels have created “extremely challenging” firefighting conditions, the preserve said.

The preserve also advised people in the area to stay updated on official information and follow safety instructions from local authorities.

