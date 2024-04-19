‘A beautiful soul was taken’: Father mourns Creech airwoman killed by suspected impaired driver

Natalie Villegas, who served in the U.S. Air Force at Creech Air Force Base, was killed by a suspected impaired driver on Saturday. Her father hopes to honor her life and find justice.

Natalie Villegas, a member of the U.S. Air Force, died in a crash on Saturday, April 13, 2024, after being struck by a suspected impaired driver on U.S. Highway 95 near Creech Air Force Base. (Juan Villegas)

Juan Villegas says his top priority right now is getting his daughter home.

Juan’s daughter, Natalie Villegas, died in a crash on Saturday after being struck by a suspected impaired driver on U.S. Highway 95 near Creech Air Force Base. She was 23 years old.

Villegas said Natalie moved to Las Vegas to work at Creech in 2020, and was the only active military member in her family.

“She was the one that set the bar, as far as going into the military, and everyone, all the way down the line — older cousins and anybody in the family younger — looked up to her and were very, very proud of her,” he said.

Natalie grew up between Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas. Her role models were her grandmothers and great-grandmother, who Villegas said helped raise her to be a strong young woman.

“My family has always been filled with very strong women, and she epitomized that, she absorbed all of that, ” Villegas said. “She became one of those very strong female roles. She adopted it very well.”

After graduating high school, Natalie and her father discussed the possibility of her having a future career in the military. She decided to join the U.S. Air Force, and went on to work with remote-piloted aircraft at Creech, he said.

Despite living several states away, Villegas said Texas was always her home.

“She always enjoyed coming home to Dallas, she considered herself a Texan — always proud, proud Texan,” he said.

After his daughter’s funeral in Texas, the Air Force in Las Vegas will hold a memorial May 9 to honor her life and legacy, he said.

“Nothing is going to be left untouched to give her the proper, honorable send-off that she deserves,” he said.

The entire family, who Villegas said lives across Texas, is still in shock about what has happened.

“We were all very proud of her, always will be proud of her,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we’re going through this. … She didn’t deserve this.”

While he’s focused now on honoring Natalie’s life, Villegas said he hopes to get justice for his daughter.

The man arrested in connection with Natalie’s death has been charged with DUI and reckless driving, according to court records. He is expected back in court on June 27 for a preliminary hearing.

“People need to be aware that a beautiful soul was taken. Someone who gave their life for their country was taken from us horrifically.”

