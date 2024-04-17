Woman killed in U.S. 95 crash over the weekend identified

A 23-year-old woman was killed on U.S. Highway 95 north of Las Vegas on Saturday.

A woman killed in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Las Vegas on Saturday has been identified.

Nevada State Police said in a news release that 23-year-old Natalie Villegas was killed after her car was struck by 38-year-old Hetsel Campos from behind, causing both of their vehicles to overturn in the desert next to the highway.

Campos was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failing to decrease speed under certain circumstances, according to court records. He is expected in court for an initial appearance on April 18.