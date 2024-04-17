90°F
Woman killed in U.S. 95 crash over the weekend identified

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Claude Rafiki (Nevada Highway Patrol)
A saguaro cactus is seen outside of Arizona Charlie’s Decatur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 ...
Chad Yeftich, left, VP Corporate Development and External Affairs at Ioneer, and Bernard Rowe, ...
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks and introduces to the stage Republican ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2024 - 3:55 pm
 

A woman killed in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Las Vegas on Saturday has been identified.

Nevada State Police said in a news release that 23-year-old Natalie Villegas was killed after her car was struck by 38-year-old Hetsel Campos from behind, causing both of their vehicles to overturn in the desert next to the highway.

Campos was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failing to decrease speed under certain circumstances, according to court records. He is expected in court for an initial appearance on April 18.

SNWA workers collect nest egg upon retirement
By / RJ

Five employees at the Southern Nevada Water Authority and sister agency Las Vegas Valley Water District cashed out more than $100,000 in sick and vacation leave pay in 2022.

