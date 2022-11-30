After tragedy, UNR student gets heartwarming welcome back

A Las Vegas native who lost his mother and three other family members in a car crash received a warm welcome back to college.

Friends of University of Nevada, Reno student Timothy Hardin, who lost his mother and three other family members in a car crash, hold up a sign to greet him at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Reno. (Dr. Gil Suarez)

Timothy Hardin, a freshman at the University of Nevada, Reno, lost his mother, two younger sisters and a cousin when they died in a car crash on Nov. 12. Carlma Subero-Hardin, 53, was driving to Reno for a family weekend at the university when her pickup collided with another truck on U.S. Highway 95 south of Goldfield.

Hardin returned to Reno early Tuesday morning and was greeted by dozens of well-wishers when he arrived at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Hardin’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the family’s funeral costs and other expenses.

