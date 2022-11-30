52°F
Local Nevada

After tragedy, UNR student gets heartwarming welcome back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 11:18 am
 
Friends of University of Nevada, Reno student Timothy Hardin, who lost his mother and three oth ...
Friends of University of Nevada, Reno student Timothy Hardin, who lost his mother and three other family members in a car crash, hold up a sign to greet him at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Reno. (Dr. Gil Suarez)

A Las Vegas native who lost four family members in a car crash got a warm welcome when he returned to college.

Timothy Hardin, a freshman at the University of Nevada, Reno, lost his mother, two younger sisters and a cousin when they died in a car crash on Nov. 12. Carlma Subero-Hardin, 53, was driving to Reno for a family weekend at the university when her pickup collided with another truck on U.S. Highway 95 south of Goldfield.

Hardin returned to Reno early Tuesday morning and was greeted by dozens of well-wishers when he arrived at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Hardin’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the family’s funeral costs and other expenses.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

