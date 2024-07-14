At Trump Tower, supporters of Trump upset, react to him getting shot

People were upset but said they thought the shooting would help his reelection chances.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Supporters of former president Donald Trump expressed dismay after he reported being shot at a rally Saturday but said they thought the shooting would help his campaign.

Trump was shot at on Saturday afternoon during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Officials have said the shooter was killed. In a post on Truth social, Trump said a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear,” causing “much bleeding.”

Trump Tower, on Fashion Show Drive, seemed to be functioning normally early Saturday evening. Palm trees waved in the front of the building, the tower’s mirrored gold glass glistened and the giant sign that said, “Trump” twinkled. The only indication something was amiss was the fact that three Metropolitan Police Department vehicles were parked in the middle of the street with flashing red and blue lights.

Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said the department was being proactive. “There are no known threats to Trump Towers or any persons inside or around the building,” he said.

Metro was not preventing access to the property, he said, and the units outside were there in case of rallies or incidents.

“Whether you like him or not, it’s no reason to shoot him. If you don’t like him, don’t vote for him,” said Wilson Lazaro, who was visiting from Barstow, California, and staying in the tower’s hotel.

But Lazaro expressed a silver lining. “I think there’s no way to lose,” he said. “I think he goes straight to the White House after this.”

Katherine Peña, another Trump supporter at the hotel, agreed. “I think it could get people behind him,” she said.

Some saw the sh0oting as an attempt to prevent Trump from getting reelected.

“They’re trying to take out our future president,” said Danny Abina, who said he was visiting Las Vegas from Madera, California and staying in the tower.

Kent Griffin, who was in town from Lancaster, California for a Grateful Dead concert, said, “The Democrats (are) afraid that they’re gonna lose. Is that how they’re gonna win, take him out? That’s not right.”

Had Trump died, there could have been a civil war, he said.

Trump supporters were willing to talk to the Las Vegas Review-Journal at Trump Tower, but at the Battle For Vegas softball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark, most people declined to comment.

Matt Carlson was an exception. “You just hope everyone is OK,” he said.

At the tower, Paul Waters, who was visiting from Sacramento, California, said he wasn’t a supporter of Trump’s but was staying in the hotel because of its price and cleanliness. He said the shooting was sad, because “democracy’s supposed to be about using your voice.”

“Anytime violence is used, it’s not a good thing,” he added.

Review-Journal sports writer Adam Hill contributed to this report.

