Mojave Max breaks record for latest emergence in 25-year history

Mojave Max, Southern Nevada’s weather prognosticator, has not yet emerged from his burrow at the Springs Preserve in 2025, marking his latest emergence ever.

Don’t have Real ID? Getting a passport might take a while, too

Nevada trainer who drugged racehorse with cocaine has license revoked by regulators

Goldfarb Elementary School students check out Mojave Max during a field trip at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mojave Max, the desert tortoise mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program and Southern Nevada’s weather prognosticator, has broken his record for latest emergence for the 2nd time in three years.

Every year, Clark County School District students participate in a contest to guess what time and day Max, Southern Nevada’s own Punxsutawney Phil equivalent, will emerge from his underground burrow at the Springs Preserve after his brumation, or hibernation for reptiles.

Max’s emergence for many Las Vegas residents marks the true beginning of spring in the Mojave Desert.

In 2023, Max broke his brumation record and emerged on April 24 that year at 3:40 p.m. As of Sunday, Max has yet to make his 2025 debut outside his hideaway, meaning his debut will be the latest in the contest’s 25-year history.

Before 2023, Max’s latest emergence was on April 17, 2012, at 12:41 p.m., according to the conservation program.

Weather and brumation conditions keeping him inside his burrow longer this year are similar to what Max experienced two years ago.

According to Max’s Instagram, the reptile is in a “very deep burrow” with two other tortoises — just as he did in 2023.

Katrina Smith, senior zoologist at the Springs Preserve and Max’s caregiver, told the Review-Journal in 2023 that Max would need to feel warmer, spring temperatures from deep within his burrow before he emerges.

But, cooler weather and wind in recent days might mean a longer sleep for the tortoise, Max’s social media manager wrote under a recent post.

Max has already lost the competition for earliest emergence among Nevada’s notable tortoise mascots (yes, that’s a thing). Carson, a tortoise living at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City, has already emerged for the year.

Max’s social media manager wrote that Max had a vet check before he entered brumation and “passed with flying colors,” so his historic sleep is no cause for concern.

After Max emerges later this spring, he will undergo a routine wellness check before greeting the winner of the Mojave Max Emergence Contest at the Springs Preserve, according to Smith.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Politics reporter Jessica Hill contributed to this report.