Bedbugs close Nye County courthouse through Monday

Photo of a bedbug. (Getty Images)

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County courthouse in Pahrump has been closed through the holiday weekend because of bedbugs in the building, officials said Thursday.

The courthouse at 1520 E. Basin Ave. will be closed Friday to Monday so that the building can be sprayed for what “appears to be bedbugs,” according to a post on the county’s Facebook page. The closing affects the district attorney’s office, the county clerk’s Office, both Pahrump Justice Courts, both District Courts and two courtrooms.

County spokesman Arnold Knightly said the bugs were found in one area of the building, but all of the offices are being closed for “precautionary measures.” He said it was unclear where the bedbugs came from.

The building will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who needs to file documents with the Nye County clerk’s office or the courts can place them in the brown drop box at the building’s front doors, the post said. Anyone who needs immediate assistance can call the Tonopah clerk’s office at 775-482-8127 or the Tonopah Justice Court at 775-482-8155.

