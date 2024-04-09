Boulder City official leaving role next month

Taylour Tedder, who has served as city manager for the past two and a half years, will soon be leaving after accepting an equivalent position on the East Coast.

In a press release sent out by the city after being contacted by the Review, Tedder said, “My wife and I have loved our time in Boulder City, but an opportunity like this comes along once-in-a-lifetime. The people of Boulder City welcomed us immediately. I have enjoyed getting to know the residents, as well as working with our elected leaders, the professional city staff and the many stakeholders who make Boulder City the best place to live, work, play and retire.”

His last day will be May 8.

Tedder joined the city in August 2021 and previously had worked in municipal government leadership roles since January 2013, and prior to coming to Boulder City had served as the assistant city manager in Leavenworth, Kan.

He’s credited for enhancing community engagement, undertaking strategic planning initiatives, receiving the Triple Crown Award twice from the Government Finance Officers Association, and improving employee relations and recognition, the release stated.

In his tenure, Tedder ushered in several high-profile measures, including budgeting of critical ARPA funding, updating the city fleet by adding E-vehicles, developing sustainable water conservation programs, and clarifying the city’s prohibition of short-term rentals.

City Council gave him high marks for his efforts during his annual review this past March.

“By law, Boulder City operates under a strong city manager form of government; in Taylour Tedder, we’ve had one strong leader,” Mayor Joe Hardy said in the release. “His ability to do so much, and do it so well, has made City Council look good and we appreciate it. City Council and I are grateful for his service, congratulate him and wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”

A press release from the city of Rehoboth Beach states that Tedder was chosen after a six-month, nationwide search and will start in his new position May 15.

“Taylour is extremely qualified,” Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said in the release. “His experience and skills align well with the challenges and opportunities that exist in Rehoboth Beach. He is fiscally savvy, experienced in the day-to-day operations of a destination community, enthusiastic and energetic, and a fantastic communicator. We look forward to welcoming Taylour to Rehoboth Beach and to working with him well into the future to further Rehoboth Beach’s reputation as the nation’s summer capital and as one of the best places in Delaware to call ‘home.’”

In that same Rehoboth Beach release, Tedder was quoted as saying, “I love meeting with people and talking with people. Talking with community members will help me learn the culture and understand why people like working, living in, and visiting Rehoboth Beach. I’ll focus on what matters to our elected officials, community members, and business owners. With my training and experience, I’ll bring a fresh outlook to how the city operates, and we’ll explore implementing innovative strategies and best practices to move the city forward, create efficiencies, and optimize the budget in meaningful ways.”