Brush fire between Laughlin, Bullhead City contained
The 63-acre fire broke out Monday along the Colorado River between Bullhead City and Laughlin, according to a Clark County news release.
A brush fire of more than 60 acres between Bullhead City and Laughlin has been contained by firefighters.
The 63-acre fire broke out Monday along the Colorado River between the two communities, according to a Clark County news release.
The fire created smoke that could be seen for miles but because of favorable winds, it did not threaten structures. The fire was quickly brought under control with the assistance of helicopter drops from nearby Arizona BLM aviation resources.
The Clark County Fire Department remains in unified command with the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.
Crews have created a perimeter around the fire, and it is contained while still smoldering on the interior fire footprint. Fire crews are remaining on the scene overnight to ensure no hot spots flare-up, although the fire may continue to produce smoke.
