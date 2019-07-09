Camel Safari near Las Vegas is your chance to ride a camel

About an hour outside of Las Vegas, near Bunkerville, you’ll find Camel Safari.

About an hour outside of Las Vegas you'll find the Camel Safari. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Camels eat hay at the Camel Safari on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Bunkerville. Camel Safari offers Camel riding and first hand look at wildlife. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Camels and baby camel walk towards more hay to eat at the Camel Safari on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Bunkerville. Camel Safari offers Camel riding and first hand look at wildlife. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Sloth climbs in his jungle gym at Camel Safari on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Bunkerville. Camel Safari offers Camel riding and first hand look at wildlife. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guy Seeklus feeds his camels at the Camel Safari on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Bunkerville. Camel Safari offers Camel riding and first hand look at wildlife. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Camel Safari, owned by Guy Seeklus, is set pretty far off the main road, and don’t be scared when you see at least two “no trespassing” signs. Seeklus said there used to be more signs, but the department of tourism made him take them down.

His farm has 33 camels, including bactrian (two humps) and dromedary (one hump) camels. There are also several alpacas, llamas, a zdonk (zebra/donkey hybrid), a sloth named Ambien and a woolly opossum. The farm has a new calf, only about 2 weeks old.

Interesting Facts

• The Camel Safari gained some fame when “Bachelorette” Becca and her date Colton took a tour on the backs of their camels.

• The property sits on 176 acres, just next door to Cliven Bundy’s ranch.

• Camel milk is extremely expensive. A six-pack on Amazon goes for more than $200.

• A camel isn’t born with a hump. It develops as the camel has a surplus of nutrition.

• Contrary to what many believe, camels didn’t originate in Egypt or even that part of the world – they’re actually from North America.

To get to the Camel Safari from Las Vegas, head north on I-15, take exit 112 toward 170, then turn right on Foster Ln, and keep going until it turns into River Cliff Rd (past the “No Trespassing” signs) and you see the camels.

Or follow your GPS.

Find out more about Camel Safari on their website.

