Clark County sending 34 personnel, equipment to Davis Fire

The Davis Fire continues to burn in the mountains south of Reno on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)
The Davis Fire continues to burn in the mountains south of Reno on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 6:29 am
 

A 34-person strike team from the Clark County Fire Department and three other local fire departments in Southern Nevada is being deployed to Washoe County to assist with efforts to fight the Davis Fire near Reno, the county announced Wednesday in a news release.

Crews from all over Nevada have been fighting the Davis Fire — now about 31 percent contained — since it broke out Saturday afternoon. As of Tuesday evening, it covered more than 5,600 acres, or almost 9 square miles.

Clark County’s Fire Department is sending four engines and a total of 18 personnel, including a mechanic and battalion chief. Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas departments also are sending personnel.

The request for assistance came from the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and was coordinated by Clark County’s Office of Emergency Management, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

