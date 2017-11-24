Construction project begins Monday at Lake Mead campground

Boulder Beach is seen at Lake Mead (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A five-month construction project at a Lake Mead National Recreation Area campground is set to begin Monday.

The Boulder Beach Campground will undergo more than $3 million in improvements through the end of April, according to the National Park Service. The work will include restorations and repairs to at least 73 campsites, roads, and sanitation and potable water refill stations. Shaded structures also will be added throughout.

In Loop D and the northwest section of the campground, the sites will be regraded and replaced with concrete to accommodate modern-sized RVs and to make picnic tables, fire rings and grills fully accessible.

“We made similar improvements to Loops A, B and C in 2013,” Lizette Richardson, a spokeswoman for the recreation area, said in a statement. “We are pleased to be able to complete the Boulder Beach Campground Rehabilitation. These are your fee dollars at work.”

At various times during the construction work, portions of the campground will be closed to the public. However, Lake Mead RV Village will not be affected by the project and will remain open for RV camping. Additional campsites also are located at Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay, according to the park service.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 27.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.