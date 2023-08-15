Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison

He was the second inmate who died on the same day in separate prisons, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Hollie Bennett (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Mark Hunziker (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Two inmates died on the same day in separate state prisons, including a convicted Las Vegas killer.

Hollie Bennett, 38, died at University Medical Center on Friday, according to a statement from the Nevada Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in December to three years for voluntary manslaughter and was serving time at Southern Desert Correctional Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on Bennett’s cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning.

Bennett killed Tracy Dixon, 32, on Jan. 2, 2022, outside an apartment complex near the Arts District, according to court records. Police said Bennett’s phone location showed him at the complex where Dixon and another 32-year-old man were shot.

The Nevada Department of Corrections also reported that 57-year-old Mark Hunziker died Friday at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Hunziker had been in prison since April and was serving six to 15 years for trafficking a controlled substance.

