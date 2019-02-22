Coroner rules Nevada prisoner’s death a suicide

Absalon Traylor (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Friday that the death of an inmate in his prison cell this week was a suicide.

Absalon Traylor was found dead about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in his cell at Indian Springs’ Southern Desert Correctional Center. He cause of death was hanging, the coroner’s office said.

The 29-year-old, who was housed alone when he was found, was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.

“Had we had any indication that he was considering harming himself in any way, we would have certainly put him on suicide watch,” state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said Friday.

Traylor was serving a sentence of a year and two months to four years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He entered a guilty plea to the charge on Oct. 4, 2016, records show.

