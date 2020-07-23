Cottonwood Fire southwest of Las Vegas at 30% containment

A wildfire burning near Mount Potosi was 30 percent contained as of Wednesday night, officials said.

(Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

A wildfire burning near Mount Potosi was 30 percent contained as of Wednesday night, up from 5 percent the day before, officials said.

The Cottonwood Fire has burned 2,834 acres southwest of the Las Vegas Valley and affected flight paths for McCarran International Airport, according to a report posted by Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The lightning-caused fire started Monday morning. Officials warned conditions were ripe for new ignitions and encouraged the public to avoid the area of Cottonwood Pass, about 10 miles southwest of the valley.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.