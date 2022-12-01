47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Nevada

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases tick up

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 5:57 pm
 
A COVID-19 testing kit vending machine installed by the Southern Nevada Health District and its ...
A COVID-19 testing kit vending machine installed by the Southern Nevada Health District and its partners sits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to tick up in the past week both in Clark County and the state, according to data released Wednesday by the state.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county climbed to 279 from last week’s 240, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, hospitalizations increased to 340 from the prior week’s 284.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases in the county inched up to 165 this week from last week’s 159. Statewide, cases increased to 224 from 219.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths both in the county and the state remained at one.

“Numbers are just gradually increasing, but we haven’t seen a massive spike or anything like that,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the UNLV School of Public Health.

Some health authorities expect to see a spike in the coming weeks in the aftermath of the Thanksgiving holiday. Labus predicts that any holiday-related increases this year will be smaller than earlier in the pandemic, in part because more people have some level of protection from the virus as a result of prior infection and vaccination.

Also, “We’re not living like we were a couple years ago, where Thanksgiving was the first time we got together,” he said. “Now people get together all the time.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
2
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
3
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
4
Hotel EDC coming to Las Vegas Strip
Hotel EDC coming to Las Vegas Strip
5
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wedne ...
Outgoing Nye County sheriff seeks seat on bench
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sharon Wehrly, who lost her re-election bid, is one of 15 candidates for a vacant justice of the peace seat that could be filled as early as January.

 
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise statewide
By / RJ

While hospitalizations remain relatively low in Clark County and statewide, pediatric units continue to be stressed by respiratory infections, including RSV.