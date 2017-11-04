ad-fullscreen
Crash creates big delays on I-15 in northwest Arizona

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2017 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated November 3, 2017 - 5:41 pm

A semitrailer crash has caused major traffic delays on Interstate 15 in northwest Arizona, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting, via Twitter, that the southbound lanes of I-15, between mile markers 14 and 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, reopened about 5:30 p.m. after a lengthy closure.

The right lane is still blocked. Northbound traffic is passing on the shoulder, the agency said.

The area is about 95 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

