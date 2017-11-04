Crash creates big delays on I-15 in northwest Arizona

A semitrailer crash has caused major traffic delays on Interstate 15 in northwest Arizona, officials said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting, via Twitter, that the southbound lanes of I-15, between mile markers 14 and 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, reopened about 5:30 p.m. after a lengthy closure.
The right lane is still blocked. Northbound traffic is passing on the shoulder, the agency said.
OPEN: I-15 SB has reopened in northwest Arizona. The right lane is still blocked. Northbound traffic is passing on the shoulder. #aztraffic https://t.co/FK62hLH9s6
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 4, 2017
The area is about 95 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
UPDATE: Northbound traffic is passing on the shoulder. Southbound traffic is blocked. #aztraffic https://t.co/FK62hLH9s6
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 4, 2017