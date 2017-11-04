Crash creates big delays on I-15 in northwest Arizona

A semitrailer crash has caused major traffic delays on Interstate 15 in northwest Arizona, officials said.

This 2013 image from video shows vehicles on Interstate 15 traveling through the Virgin River Gorge. (Courtesy, Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting, via Twitter, that the southbound lanes of I-15, between mile markers 14 and 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, reopened about 5:30 p.m. after a lengthy closure.

The right lane is still blocked. Northbound traffic is passing on the shoulder, the agency said.

The area is about 95 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

