Employment department names new deputy director

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 12:29 pm
 

Nevada’s employment department has named a new deputy director.

Beginning Monday, Jenny Casselman will oversee the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s employment, training and enforcement programs, as well as the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, Employment Security and Vocational Rehabilitation divisions and the state’s Research and Analysis Bureau, according to a Friday press release.

“We are very pleased to have Jenny join the DETR team,” DETR director Elisa Cafferata said in a written statement. “We are confident that her leadership and strategic planning skills will be a great fit with our agency and provide us with a fresh insight into accomplishing our agency’s immediate and long-term mission and goals to serve Nevadans in these challenges times.”

Casselman joins the department having previously spent 15 years in finance, lending and strategic planning jobs, DETR said. She leaves a prior job working as vice president of commercial operations for Greater Commercial Lending, where she played a large role in “all aspects of loan origination” for the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program, the department said.

“I am delighted to be selected as DETR’s new deputy director and look forward to meeting the unique challenges afforded by the position. I look forward to learning more about the agency and meeting with employees in the upcoming weeks,” Casselman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

