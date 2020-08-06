Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force

Gov. Steve Sisolak named a new acting director of DETR and announced the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Monday on the state's new COVID-19 mitigation and assessment strategy. Behind him is Caleb Cage, the state's COVID-19 response director. Aug. 3, 2020. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barbara Buckley (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

DETR has struggled under the weight of record-breaking unemployment claims brought on by COVID-19-driven business closures. Besides the sheer volume of traditional unemployment claims, DETR set up and staffed a new claims program for gig workers and independent contractors and has had to contend with the significant rise in attempted fraudulent claims and processing delays to rightful claimants.

The Legislature on Tuesday approved a bill to expand unemployment benefits for some claimants and otherwise streamline and expedite the agency’s ability to process claims and make policy changes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

