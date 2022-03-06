Episcopal Church consecrates Gardner as bishop for Nevada

Gardner is the second woman to serve as bishop in Nevada, after Katharine Jefferts Schori served as the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church from 2006 to 2015.

Bishop Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner receives her Bishop’s robes while consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Priests and other religious figures go over last minute instructions before the Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rev. Rosemary Joe-Kinale, from left, Reno-Sparks Indian Tribe’s Brian Melendez and Rev. Reynalda James smudge the chapel and congregates before the Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno-Sparks Indian Tribe’s Brian Melendez smudges the chapel and congregates before the Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishops Peter Eaton, from left, Katharine Schori, Michael Curry, Dan Edwards and Gretchen Rehberg preside as Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner kneels at the feet of Bishops while consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A choir from various churches is led in song by Kathi Colman, left, as the Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada before a large crowd of invited guests at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rev. Donna Mote gives a sermon as the Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner, center right, stands before Bishops while consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada before a large crowd of invited guests at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner, center, has hands laid on her while presiding Bishop Michael Curry, top center, gives a prayer while she is consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner receives her Bishop’s staff while consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner stands with her family receiving applause after consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner addresses invited guests with thanks after consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner, center, gives the Eucharist after consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner, right, gives the Eucharist to an invited guest after consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner gives a prayer after consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishops and others recede from the chapel as Bishop Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner has been consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner recedes from the chapel past invited guests after consecrated the next Episcopal Bishop of Nevada at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner was consecrated the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gardner is the second woman to serve as bishop in Nevada, after Katharine Jefferts Schori served as the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church from 2006 to 2015.

During the ceremony, presiding bishop the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry and other visiting bishops lay their hands on top of Gardner’s head in prayer.

She was outfitted with a red stole, a cross, a red cape with golden stripes, a ring, a red exterior mitre cap and a crosier.

Curry asked the audience to welcome their new bishop with a round of applause.

