Judge orders US to keep Venezuelan man in Nevada temporarily

A federal judge ordered the government not to remove a Venezualan man suspected of being a gang member, who attorneys fear is at risk of being deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

Attorneys for Adrian Arturo Viloria Aviles filed a petition April 3, asking a judge to grant a temporary restraining order to keep Aviles in Nevada, prevent the federal government from applying the Alien Enemies Act process to his case and declare the process unlawful.

Aviles is detained at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, according to the filing.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday, ruling the government cannot remove Aviles from the country until a hearing is held in June.

The legal action comes after President Donald Trump invoked the rarely used 1798 Alien Enemies Act, due to what he described as an invasion by the Tren de Aragua Venezualan gang. In exchange for payment from the U.S., El Salvador is holding suspected gang members in prison.

Aviles has been designated as a member of the gang by the Department of Homeland Security, according to court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

