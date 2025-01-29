Federal lawsuit alleges Nye County deputy tased, punched man who called for help

Deputy Jason Ruesch and the plaintiff became embroiled in an argument about the deputy’s job performance, the suit said.

A Nye County sheriff’s deputy assaulted a man who had called to request help with a neighbor’s pitbull, then arrested him on false charges, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday alleged.

In late March, 70-year-old Pahrump resident David Provenza requested help with his neighbor’s dog, which was chasing him on his property, said the complaint in the suit, filed by attorney Adam Breeden against Nye County and the deputy.

Deputy Jason Ruesch responded to help animal control, according to the suit, but he and Provenza became embroiled in an argument about his job performance.

In response, Ruesch “knocked PROVENZA — who was not even under investigation for any crime — to the ground, punched him in the face bloodying his mouth, and used a taser on PROVENZA four different times,” Breeden alleged in the complaint. “Incredibly, he then arrested PROVENZA for various charges related to force on the officer, which had not occurred.”

Ruesch could not be reached for comment. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said he was not aware of the suit before a reporter called and would not be able to comment on pending litigation. Nye County spokesperson Arnold Knightly also said the county would not comment on an ongoing suit.

Provenza faces assault and breach of peace charges, according to a Pahrump Justice Court docket sheet. Court administrator Alisa Shoults said his arraignment is scheduled for May.

This incident was not the first time Ruesch used force on the job.

As a North Las Vegas officer, he was one of two officers who in 2020 opened fire on a man after he refused to drop a gun. The man was left in critical condition and hospitalized.

In June, he “engaged in a physical altercation” with a man when he responded to a disturbance call at Terrible’s Lakeside Casino, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous Facebook post. A citizen helped Ruesch take the man into custody.

The suit claims that in his actions with Provenza, Ruesch violated Provenza’s Fourth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

