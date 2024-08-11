Fire near Mount Charleston burns 100 acres

Two wildfires broke out Saturday afternoon in the Spring Mountains, according to Nevada Fire Info. One is now contained, as of Sunday afternoon.

Two fires broke out on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in the Spring Mountains, pictured. (Special to View)

The Trough Springs fire, in the Wheeler Pass area, began at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, just hours before the Jaybird fire west of Cold Creek erupted at 3:34 p.m., according to the website.

Trough Springs and Jaybird have burned 100 and 32 acres, respectively, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area as of Sunday morning.

Go Mt. Charleston, the official social media account of the recreation area, said in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon that the two fires were caused by lightning.

“Initially, aviation resources dropped fire retardant aiming to slow the (Trough Springs) fire’s progress and lesson the intense heat so that ground crews could approach,” the post said. “Overnight the fire burned within the controlled area created by the retardant.

“Today, fire crews continue to construct and enhance control line around the fire and use aviation resources to maintain the established lines.”

The Jaybird fire is contained and controlled as of Sunday afternoon, Go Mt. Charleston said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.