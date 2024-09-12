87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Firefighting is paying off in the Davis Fire south of Reno

The Davis Fire continues to burn south of Reno on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Jason Bean/Reno G ...
The Davis Fire continues to burn south of Reno on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)
The Davis Fire burns into the night south of Reno on Wednesday, September 10, 2024. (Jason Bean ...
The Davis Fire burns into the night south of Reno on Wednesday, September 10, 2024. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)
More Stories
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has filed a lawsuit against Nye County, alleging t ...
ACLU sues Nye County, claims it blocked election watcher
Review-Journal Managing Editor Charles Zobell poses in the Review-Journal studio in July 2012. ...
Former Review-Journal managing editor dies at 74
FILE - FBI personnel remove boxes and computers from a home on the corner of West La Madre Way ...
Las Vegas man defrauded PAC donors; pleads guilty, prosecutors say
HELP of Southern Nevada's Abdul Hamdard offers water to a person sheltering in a tent on Boulde ...
Las Vegas Valley heat kills more than 200 people in 2024
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2024 - 11:49 am
 

Aggressive firefighting efforts are working to subdue Northern Nevada’s Davis Fire, with no increase in the perimeter overnight despite dangerous winds grounding all planes on Wednesday.

Containment is at 37 percent, and the fire is still holding behind firefighting lines at about 5,800 acres or just more than 9 square miles. Officials are expecting low to moderate fire conditions on Thursday, focusing on “mop-up activities,” where small fires are put out and flaming debris is removed.

“We’re really in a high state of alertness with all that wind coming in from the south and west,” said John Cervantes, an operations sections chief, in a Thursday morning briefing. “Resource did an outstanding job being able to hold it in its current footprint. We had no perimeter growth whatsoever in the past 24 hours.”

Fire situation still changing

Evacuation warnings and orders remained in effect as of Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service’s unusual “particularly dangerous situation” declaration based on winds with 70 mph gusts was lifted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and a meteorologist said there are no plans to renew it because winds have subsided.

In fact, the weather on Thursday may help: More humidity and cooler temperatures “will positively support containment efforts,” firefighters said in a morning update.

NV Energy shared an update Thursday, too, saying it was cleared to enter damaged neighborhoods and assess the situation, with hopes to restore power to the more than 2,000 customers who have lost it.

The Nevada Division of Insurance is encouraging evacuees to keep all receipts on hand if they plan to file a claim. Almost all major companies will reimburse them for up to two weeks when the use of their home is prohibited by a civil, governmental or military authority.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and police are asking those who were in the Davis Creek fire on Saturday to come forward if they saw anything.

For the most up-to-date information about the fire and to find resources, navigate to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES