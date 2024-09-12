Firefighting is paying off in the Davis Fire south of Reno

Evacuation warnings and orders are still in place as firefighters “mop-up” debris and smaller fires.

The Davis Fire burns into the night south of Reno on Wednesday, September 10, 2024. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)

Aggressive firefighting efforts are working to subdue Northern Nevada’s Davis Fire, with no increase in the perimeter overnight despite dangerous winds grounding all planes on Wednesday.

Containment is at 37 percent, and the fire is still holding behind firefighting lines at about 5,800 acres or just more than 9 square miles. Officials are expecting low to moderate fire conditions on Thursday, focusing on “mop-up activities,” where small fires are put out and flaming debris is removed.

“We’re really in a high state of alertness with all that wind coming in from the south and west,” said John Cervantes, an operations sections chief, in a Thursday morning briefing. “Resource did an outstanding job being able to hold it in its current footprint. We had no perimeter growth whatsoever in the past 24 hours.”

Fire situation still changing

Evacuation warnings and orders remained in effect as of Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service’s unusual “particularly dangerous situation” declaration based on winds with 70 mph gusts was lifted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and a meteorologist said there are no plans to renew it because winds have subsided.

In fact, the weather on Thursday may help: More humidity and cooler temperatures “will positively support containment efforts,” firefighters said in a morning update.

NV Energy shared an update Thursday, too, saying it was cleared to enter damaged neighborhoods and assess the situation, with hopes to restore power to the more than 2,000 customers who have lost it.

The Nevada Division of Insurance is encouraging evacuees to keep all receipts on hand if they plan to file a claim. Almost all major companies will reimburse them for up to two weeks when the use of their home is prohibited by a civil, governmental or military authority.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and police are asking those who were in the Davis Creek fire on Saturday to come forward if they saw anything.

For the most up-to-date information about the fire and to find resources, navigate to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.