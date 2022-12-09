Group to speak in support of prisoners on hunger strike

An organization focused on prison reform plans a press conference in solidarity with more than 20 prisoners in a Nevada state prison who have been on hunger strike for over a week.

A corrections officer packs up a check point near the entrance to Ely State Prison. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Return Strong, an organization focused on prison reform, plans to hold a press conference Friday morning in solidarity with more than 20 prisoners in a Nevada state prison in Ely who have been on hunger strike for over a week.

The striking prisoners have multiple demands, including calls to end things like solitary confinement, lockdowns, group punishment and alleged violence from staff. The prisoners also want safety concerns like mold, rodents, heating and air conditioning, among others, to be addressed. They also are asking for a group of stakeholders to convene and provide oversight into all Nevada incarceration facilities.

The hunger strike began Dec. 1 originally included 39 prisoners, said W.C. “Bill” Quenga, the Department of Corrections’ acting spokesperson.

