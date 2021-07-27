Heavy flooding in Pahrump forces public offices, SR 160 to close

State Route 160 is closed in both directions at U.S. Highway 95 after a storm system in Pahrump early Monday dumped a heavy downpour that flooded much of the Nye County town.

Heavy rainstorms produced flooding in Pahrump on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office/Twitter)

An uprooted tree lies in the street after overnight storms in Pahrump, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Nye County/Twitter)

A tree is uprooted after overnight storms in Pahrump, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Nye County/Twitter)

The substantial flooding forced officials to close all public buildings and offices, according to a Nye County news release.

State Route 160, Calvada Boulevard, Dandelion Street and Homestead Road saw some of the worst flooding, according to the county. State Route 160 is expected to reopen around 10 p.m.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to stay off the roads and turn around if confronted with flooding. The agency shared images Monday afternoon that showed both major and residential roadways submerged with murky, flowing water as rain continued to fall.

It was the second set of storms to hit Pahrump in less than 24 hours.

Heavy rain and high winds late Sunday ripped the roofs off some structures and snapped some trees that measured 3 to 4 feet in diameter, according to the National Weather Service.

Sharon McDonald said that in her 26 years in Pahrump, she had never such severe storms. Sunday night’s storms blew over her 24-year-old pine tree and left her locked inside her home, unable to use the front door.

“It was scary, because you could hear the trees scraping on the house and the roof,” McDonald said, adding that she lost power. “And we couldn’t open the doors because the dogs would get out since the fences were blown down. It was a miserable night.”

McDonald said the wind damaged her garage door, which now won’t open, and rescue crews had to come cut off parts of the tree so she could open her front door. Looking forward, she is not sure where to start with cleanup.

“It’s going to be a very expensive thing because I don’t think my insurance is going to cover the trees,” she said. “Lots of work to be done.”

