Heavy storms sweep through Las Vegas region for second day

Severe thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas region early Monday, causing heavy rain and flooding.

Vehicles travel on Summerlin Parkway as rain comes down over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A car drives over a flooded portion of Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock National Conservation Area in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rainbow Boulevard by Blue Diamond is washed out from a recent flash food near in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An Arco gas station is washed out from a recent flash food near Rainbow Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A vehicle drives through a flooded section of Calico Basin Road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High winds uprooted this tree on West Seaside Drive in North Las Vegas Sunday night, July 25, 2021. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

Vehicles travel through wet road conditions going northbound on the 215 Beltway in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officers block off part of Rainbow Boulevard by Blue Diamond after it was washed out from a recent flash food near in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Vehicles travel on Summerlin Parkway as rain comes down over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Water overflows into a nearby drain by Rainbow Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A car crosses flood water on Calico Basin Road in western Las Vega. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water flows in a ditch adjacent to Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rainbow Boulevard by Blue Diamond is washed out from a recent flash food near in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rain pours over parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Storm clouds hang over Red Rock Canyon in western Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Belinda Engleman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Floodwaters sweep across Calico Basin Road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle drives through a flooded section of Calico Basin Road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flood waters along Charleston Boulevard near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flood waters along Charleston Boulevard near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flood waters flow beneath Charleston Boulevard near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding continues in Pahrump. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times)

Flooding continues in Pahrump. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times)

Flooding continues in Pahrump. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times)

Flooding continues in Pahrump. (Ann Riget Noha)

A large trampoline is seen in Pahrump, Monday, July 26, 2021, after it hits Ann Noha's house and her car during the storm last night. (Ann Riget Noha)

Severe thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas region early Monday, causing heavy rain and flooding as cleanup crews continued to address scattered debris and damage from downpours and strong wind late Sunday.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning had issued a flash flood warning for west central Clark County, including Summerlin, until 1:30 p.m. A separate flash flood warning for the Pahrump Valley ended at 4 p.m.

Pools of muddy, standing water forced authorities to briefly shut down intersections including Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard as well as Fort Apache and Craig roads midday Monday.

In Pahrump, all city and Nye County offices were closed to the public Monday afternoon because of heavy flooding, the county said in a news release. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office shared images on social media of several roadways inundated with flowing water as rain continued to fall.

On Interstate 15 near Primm, a 30-minute downpour near the Nevada-California border amounted to 0.71 of an inch of recorded rainfall, according to the weather service.

Sunday’s thunderstorms swept across the valley beginning around 8:30 p.m., downing trees and swamping roadways with up to an inch of rain, prompting some swift-water rescues and knocking out power to thousands.

The storms, which generated winds up to 70 mph in some areas, initially stretched from the Centennial Hills area to Hoover Dam before working their way south across the valley.

“There was flash flooding at Lake Mead, with a foot and a half to two feet of debris near Boulder Beach and Northshore Road,” said meteorologist John Adair.

Pahrump also experienced heavy rains and high winds late Sunday, ripping roofs off some structures and snapping some trees that measured 3 to 4 feet in diameter, Adair said. There were no reports of serious injuries or deaths in Southern Nevada.

Swift water rescues

About 10 drivers were rescued in Henderson from vehicles stalled in standing water late Sunday, according to Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman with the city of Henderson.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said county firefighters also conducted two swift water rescues Sunday night. Crews first pulled a woman from a wash off Boulder Highway around 10 p.m.

Crews conducted a second rescue just before midnight, pulling a woman and her children from a car submerged in about four feet of water on the 4200 block of West Alexander Road, Whitney said. Las Vegas police assisted with the rescue.

More than 14,000 customers lost power during Sunday’s storms, according to NV Energy. By noon on Monday, that number had dropped to about 390 customers without power after a vehicle hit a power pole in the Spring Valley area, a spokeswoman said.

More than an inch of rain in some spots

Rainfall totals were impressive across the region, according to the weather service. The upper Las Vegas wash area saw just over an inch of rain. Boulder City recorded 0.83 of an inch of rain, while the area surrounding Sam Boyd Stadium saw about 0.70 of an inch.

The Regional Flood Control District recorded its highest area reading of 1.02 inches of rain in Henderson, south of the Galleria at Sunset mall. McCarran International Airport, the weather service’s official recording station, had received about 0.16 of an inch of rainfall over the preceding 24 hours as of early Monday.

Rainfall was even more significant in Mohave County, Arizona, where an initial measurement showed 2.44 inches of rain in the remote Santa Claus area. Adair said swift water rescues unfolded in Mohave County as well.

Weather radar in Las Vegas also went down late Sunday after the weather service reported that the equipment was apparently struck by lightning. The agency said it was still able to monitor storms and advised residents to be safe and alert.

Super scary near downtown Henderson, and hearing reports of large trees down in Anthem pic.twitter.com/ythdIbbWo3 — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) July 26, 2021

Monsoonal storm conditions were expected to ease after Monday before returning this weekend, the weather service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writers Marvin Clemons and Alexis Ford contributed to this report.