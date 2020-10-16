85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Nevada

Helicopter crashes in Pahrump lake

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 10:58 am
 

A helicopter landed in a lake in Pahrump and sank to the bottom Friday morning, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called about 10:10 a.m. after report of the crash at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, 5767 state Route 160, which is about 60 miles west of Las Vegas, Capt. David Boruchowitz said.

“It was more of an accidental unplanned landing,” he said, adding that the pilot was not harmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration has since taken over the investigation, Boruchowitz said.

It was not clear what caused the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
2
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
3
Luring suspect arrested after teens confront him at Henderson store
Luring suspect arrested after teens confront him at Henderson store
4
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
5
Golf course once owned by Billy Walters again eyed for housing
Golf course once owned by Billy Walters again eyed for housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST