High Desert State Prison to replace Ely State Prison as Nevada’s top security facility

High Desert State Prison will become a maximum-security institution, with Ely State Prison’s status downgrading to a medium-security institution, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

High Desert State Prison will become a maximum-security institution, with Ely State Prison’s status downgrading to a medium-security institution, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The department announced in a release that it is shifting custody levels in the two prisons in an “effort to increase the safety of both staff and offenders.”

Offenders from Ely State Prison, currently the state’s prison with the highest level of security, will be transported to High Desert State Prison, which is a few dozen miles from Las Vegas, the release said. A number of inmates from High Desert State Prison will also be transferred to Ely State Prison.

The change is intended to place the highest-risk offenders in a facility with greater staffing levels located near more outside law-enforcement and medical services.

“The safety of our officers, staff and offenders is paramount to our mission as a Department,” said Director James Dzurenda in the release. “This move will allow us to increase our security within the institutions to better protect offenders serve the communities that trust us to keep them safe.”

All officers working in Nevada Department of Corrections facilities receive consistent safety training for all custody levels, according to the release. This is because offenders are often moved to different facilities for reasons including medical care or proximity to court appearances.

According to the department, High Desert State Prison, which opened in 2000, is also a newer facility, with “higher perimeter security standards.” It has the capacity to hold nearly 3,000 more inmates than Ely State Prison, which opened in 1989.

The Nevada Department of Corrections did not share when the transfer of the inmates will be happening, in order to “ensure the safety of offenders, staff and the public.”

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X.