Hospital association: Pediatric hospital beds across Nevada are full

High numbers of cases of RSV and other respiratory virus are flooding pediatric units.

Pediatric hospital beds across Nevada are full this week due in part to increases in RSV and other respiratory illnesses, the Nevada Hospital Association said Thursday.

Hospitals across the Las Vegas Valley said last week that their pediatric units were full, or filling up, with respiratory syncytial virus driving the increases. They said they were finding space in other areas to accommodate the influx.

The occupancy of pediatric-designated beds this week is 101 percent, and pediatric intensive care occupancy is 100 percent. RSV accounts for 18 percent of pediatric hospital admissions, and COVID-19 for 4 percent, according to the association.

RSV is a common respiratory illness that usually produces cold-like symptoms but that can lead to serious illness, especially in babies and young children. Higher than normal numbers of cases for this time of year are being reported across much of the country.

Hospitals also are beginning to see flu cases. The hospital association does not track these cases by age.

Nevada has 118 licensed pediatric beds in its southern region and 21 in the north, It has 70 licensed pediatric intensive care beds in the south and 21 in the north.

“Hence, very small increases in pediatric patient counts can create dramatic swings in pediatric occupancy rates,” the association said in a weekly report.

“Hospitals can manage the influx of pediatric patients, and their internal methods to deal with capacity challenges are currently working,” the association said. “Staffing shortages specific to pediatric specialties, including nursing, intensive care, and respiratory therapy, have been widely reported throughout the nation as well as in Nevada.”

