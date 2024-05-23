How to stay safe at Lake Mead, other national parks this summer

Park rangers and officials from Lake Mead, Death Valley, Grand Canyon and other national parks held a roundtable about keeping summer vacations fun and safe.

How to stay safe at Lake Mead, one of the country’s deadliest national parks

As the summer begins, plenty of travelers will spend their time visiting national parks.

Locally, that means increased activity at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park and Death Valley National Park.

Those looking for safety advice were able to take part in a virtual roundtable Tuesday with national park rangers and experts.

Attendees got the opportunity to hear tips and advice on topics — including trip planning and heat, water, and wildlife safety — from professionals. In addition to officials from Lake Mead, Grand Canyon and Death Valley, the roundtable included experts from other national parks, including:

— Blue Ridge Parkway (North Carolina, Virginia).

— Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (Georgia).

— Delaware Water Gap (New Jersey, Pennsylvania).

— Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming).