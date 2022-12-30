50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Local Nevada

Hunger strike at Ely State Prison ends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 11:58 am
 
A corrections officer packs up a checkpoint near the entrance to Ely State Prison. (AP Photo/Jo ...
A corrections officer packs up a checkpoint near the entrance to Ely State Prison. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Inmates at Ely State Prison have ended a nearly four-week hunger strike, officials said Friday.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said 39 inmates started the strike on Dec. 1, protesting food portions and confinement. The inmates’ health was monitored throughout the month, prison officials said.

“The NDOC is pleased the offenders voluntarily ended the strike,” a spokesperson wrote Friday in a message.

In a protest earlier this month, advocates for the inmates said they had multiple demands, including an end to solitary confinement, lockdowns, group punishment and alleged violence from staff.

The prisoners also wanted safety concerns such as mold, rodents, heating and air conditioning issues to be addressed. They also were asking for more nutritious food and for a group of stakeholders to convene and provide oversight of all Nevada incarceration facilities.

Prison officials said food portions are being audited across the state, but they did not comment on the inmates’ other demands.

A representative from the Return Strong organization, which put the protest together, could not immediately be reached Friday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
2
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
3
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
4
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
5
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada., speaks about prescription drug prices during a news con ...
Nevada to get $167M in year-end funding bill
By / RJ

More than $167 million in community project funding from the omnibus package will support 85 programs in Nevada, said Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

More stories for you
Inmate fatally stabbed at Ely State Prison
Inmate fatally stabbed at Ely State Prison
25 inmates on hunger strike in Nevada prison
25 inmates on hunger strike in Nevada prison
Demonstrators speak out to support Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
Demonstrators speak out to support Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
Lawsuit claims boy ingested meth left in Laughlin hotel room
Lawsuit claims boy ingested meth left in Laughlin hotel room
Video shows NHP troopers speculating about cause of Kenny Lee crash
Video shows NHP troopers speculating about cause of Kenny Lee crash
‘None of this had to happen’: 1 family died in a crash. Another is lucky to be alive.
‘None of this had to happen’: 1 family died in a crash. Another is lucky to be alive.