In the nation’s driest state, where can you boat? Here are some spots

From Lake Mead to Lake Tahoe, plenty of water bodies are sprinkled across Nevada and are suitable for boating.

Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada isn’t known for having an excess of water. As the driest state in the nation, water is front of mind in conversations about development, mining and pretty much every facet of life in the desert.

But Las Vegas residents may be surprised to learn about the boating opportunities that abound in the Silver State, from the mighty Colorado River all the way to the crystal blue Lake Tahoe shared with California.

Owning a boat, as regulated by the Nevada Division of Wildlife, carries annual fees that range from $20 to $100 depending on the size of the vessel, and operators must be at least 16. To operate a motorized vessel in Nevada, residents must take a course. More information can be found on the division’s website.

In what is by no means a comprehensive list, here are several options to take a boat in Nevada:

Lake Mead, Lake Mohave

The most recognizable option for Southern Nevada is Lake Mead or Lake Mohave, reservoirs along the Colorado River that provide the majority of the region’s drinking water.

Eight boating launches are stationed along the river, though $16 vessel passes are needed for motorized boats, paid at one of the recreation area’s entrances.

All watercraft are required to go through an inspection for invasive species prior to launching, and rangers recommend that boaters be aware of speed limits, no-wake zones and other relevant regulations.

Walker Lake Recreation Area

About six hours away from Las Vegas, Walker Lake is a 13-mile-long and 5-mile-wide recreation hotspot in Mineral County. It’s the main feature of the landscape in the area.

The Bureau of Land Management operates Sportsman’s Beach Recreation Site, which accomodates camping and swimming.

Pyramid Lake

The deep blue and gray Pyramid Lake north of Reno is a remnant of Lake Lahontan, the inland sea that once covered much of Nevada.

Home to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, a visit offers a chance to learn about one of the state’s sovereign tribal nations.

A permit for one day of boating costs $26, according to its website.

Lahontan State Recreation Area

Though it was built as part of an irrigation project to water nearby farmlands, today the Lahontan reservoir is a popular spot for recreation about 45 miles from Reno.

The state recreation area provides habitat for wild horses, bobcats, foxes, deer and birds, including bald eagles.

Lake Tahoe

The best known spot for boating in Nevada may be Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake flanked by the Sierra Nevadas.

Several boat launches are scattered throughout both the California and Nevada sides.

Like at Lake Mead, watercraft will need to be inspected for invasive species. Passes to get inspections are $50 for boats up to 17 feet or $75 for vessels larger than 17 feet.

