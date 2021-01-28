Judge upholds mining tax proposals

A Carson City judge has thrown out the lawsuits that sought to block a trio of mining tax proposals from advancing through the Legislature and possibly to voters in 2022.

Carson City District Judge James Wilson issued the written ruling Wednesday denying the lawsuits brought by several rural counties and Nevada Gold Mines.

The ruling means that Democrats in the upcoming legislative session can advance one or more of the three constitutional amendments they passed during a 2020 special session that would overhaul how mining companies in the state are taxed. Any of the measures that are passed in the upcoming session would then be sent to Nevada voters on the 2022 ballot.

Two of those would increase the state’s tax revenues from mining nearly tenfold and differ only in that one would send a portion of that revenue to education and health care programs. The other would go toward a dividend program that would directly pay Nevadans a small sum, similar to Alaska’s oil dividends program.

The third proposal, described as “an olive branch” to the mining industry, would increase the 5 percent net proceeds tax cap in the state constitution up to a 12 percent cap.

Lander County filed the lawsuit in September 2020 challenging a trio of constitutional amendments passed by lawmakers during a special session in the summer that aim to increase taxes on mining companies. Other rural counties where mining is prevalent, including White Pine, Elko and Pershing, later joined the lawsuit, and the court consolidated a similar case filed by Nevada Gold Mines.

The lawsuit, as well as arguments made in a hearing held Jan. 15, focused on whether lawmakers were within their constitutional bounds to pass the proposed amendments during the special session, in part because the amendments were not explicitly included in the proclamation from Gov. Steve Sisolak convening the session.

Wilson disagreed.

“The offshoot of the Legislature’s nearly unlimited legislative power is that the Legislature possesses all of its legislative power at every legislative session,” Wilson wrote. “Thus, as a general rule, the power of the Legislature at a special session is as broad as its power at a regular session, unless there are express constitutional limitations to the contrary.”

