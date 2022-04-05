Las Vegas barely cracks list of top 100 fastest growing areas

New census data showed St. George, Utah, the fastest-growing metro area in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021. The Las Vegas Valley ranked 97th, Reno metro came in at 65th.

Aerial view of homes near Silver Springs Park in Henderson, Nevada on Saturday, February 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas metropolitan area grew by about 19,000 people between the summers of 2020 and 2021, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.

The increase barely put Nevada’s largest population hub into the nation’s 100 fastest-growing metro areas, ranking 97th out of 384 total.

Overall the region’s population increased by about 0.8 percent between July 2020 and July 2021.

The nation’s fastest-growing metro area was St. George, Utah. The city, located on the state’s border with Arizona about a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, grew its population by about 5.1 percent.

The Reno metro area ranked 65th among the states. The population there grew by about 6,000 people or 1.2 percent.

The census data indicates 2021 was the nation’s slowest year of population growth ever recorded, the New York Times reports.

More than 2.3 million people now live in the Las Vegas Valley — a sprawling, still-growing metropolis where homebuilders, commercial developers and others have pushed the boundaries of where people live and work farther and farther out.

To see Las Vegas growth over the past 100 years, see this interactive map and report.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.